Fox Petroleum Group to Invest $7.5 Billion in Nigerian National Petroleum Company

Fox Petroleum Group announced that $7.5 billion will be injected into the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over the next three years to overhaul its operations in the petroleum sector.





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Group sues Customs over restriction of petroleum products in Ogun communitiesA group, All Youths Re-Oriented Initiative (AYRIN), has dragged the Nigeria Customs Service Board and the Comptroller- General of Nigeria Customs Service to court over a directive against movement of fuel and petroleum products in communities close to the borders across the country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Group sues National Assembly, AGF over section 257 of PIAThe plaintiffs say section 257 of PIA unjustly puts the liability for oil theft and vandalism of oil infrastructure on the host communities.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

National Ecumenical Centre and National Mosque to get faceliftMr Wike said he got a directive from President Tinubu to maintain the structures in line with the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda and his determination to ensure inclusivity in the governance of the country.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

National Economic Council Recommends Establishment of National Flood Management CouncilThe National Economic Council (NEC) has recommended the establishment of a National Flood Management Council to ensure effective response to flood disasters in the country. The proposed council would be domiciled in the Office of the Vice President for coordination and mitigation of flood disasters.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Ex-Tanker Drivers Chair, Others Sent To Prison For Beating NUPENG President, ScribeFormer national chairman of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Lucky Osesua; his

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

I’m Holding NNPCL Accountable On Completion Dates For Refineries' Rehabilitation — LokpobiriMinister of State for Petroleum Resources, Heineken Lokpobiri, has emphasized his commitment to holding the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »