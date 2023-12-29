Reforms and Challenges in Nigeria's Education System in 2023

The year 2023 will forever be remembered for the introduction of certain foundational reforms in Nigeria’s education system. These reforms, which include the Student Loan Bill, fee hike in many public Nigerian universities, and the government’s attempt to grant autonomy to universities would also serve as a reference point in the future for the sector.

In 2023, Nigeria’s education sector faced many challenges, particularly in terms of funding and the intermittent disruption of academic activities due to workers advocating for improved funding and better pay.The year 2023 began with Nigerian students groaning as some federal universities began increasing fees payable by the students, many of them by more than 100 per cent. Even after a presidential directive that the institutions halt arbitrary increases in fees, some institutions continued. The university administrators explained that the cost of running the schools had been affected by inflatio





