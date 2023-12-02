Scarcity of Medical Professionals in Nigerian Hospitals Reaches Critical Point

A report by Sahara Reporters indicates that the scarcity of medical professionals across essential Nigerian healthcare facilities has reached a critical point, with major teaching and general hospitals grappling with a shortage of personnel.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) highlighted the dire situation, attributing it to subpar working conditions and theConfirming the severity of the issue, the NARD revealed the closure of a ward at the Behavioral Science/Psychiatry section of the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTH) in Ile Ife, Osun State, due to acute personnel shortages. This revelation follows the recent alarm raised by the House of Representatives Committee on Health, expressing concern over the exodus of Nigerian doctors and nurses relocating abroad, causing a significant decline in the country’s healthcare workforce. Due to insufficient personnel, the committee flagged the closure of five wards, totalling 150 beds, at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH





NigeriaNewsdesk » / 🏆 10. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scarcity of Cash Reported in Major Nigerian CitiesReports of scarcity have emerged across the country despite recent assurances by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that there is enough naira in circulation. Many bank customers and Point of Sales (POS) operators lamented that it is becoming a challenge to access cash for their economic activities.

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

World Medical Association Welcomes Report on Nazi Medical CrimesThe WMA expresses satisfaction with a new report that provides an overview of crimes committed in medicine during the Nazi regime. The report emphasizes the ongoing impact of research conducted during that era and highlights the need for strong ethical guidance in current times of conflicts.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Medical Tourism by Nigerian Leaders and Other NewsInside Stuff with Martins Oloja this week examines medical tourism by our Nigerian leaders. Li Shangfu under investigation. Road safety challenge in South Africa. Ile Ife, the cultural center of Nigeria's Yoruba people. Nigerian President seeks to re-establish constitutional order in Niger. Ousted Gabonese president's son charged with corruption.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

All Naira notes are legal tender, ignore currency scarcity claimsThe Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, says all bank denominations currently in circulation remain legal tender. Isa AbdulMumin, the CBN Director of Corporate Communications, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. The apex bank also dismissed claims of scarcity of cash in some cities in the country.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Forex Scarcity, Rising Inflation Trigger High Bread CostLack of access to foreign exchange, hike in the price of baking items have continued to trigger the cost of bread in recent times.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Kogi poll: INEC officials, security agents stranded as hotel scarcity hit LokojaThe Nation Newspaper Kogi poll: INEC officials, security agents stranded as hotel scarcity hit Lokoja

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »