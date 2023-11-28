Scammers Discourage Use of Point of Sale Machines in Nigeria

Despite the economic gains that have come with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) policies that enhanced the use of Point of Sale (PoS) machines for financial transactions across the country, the devious activities of scammers are discouraging many from making use of the technology in their business deals. In this report, OMIKO AWA x-rays the tricks of PoS fraudsters and experts’ views on how to beat them at their game.

The fiscal policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that paved way for the operation of agent banking in 2013 changed the nation’s financial landscape impressively. The policy ensured the extension of financial services to those who were, before then, unwittingly excluded from the conventional banking syste





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biting economy: More artisans pour into PoS businessARTISANS are the latest scarce commodity in town.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Nigerian artisans abandon their skilled jobs, join PoS business as economy bites harder nationwideA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

POS Agents Recount Benefits Gained Since Joining PalmPayA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »

Firm introduces smart POS terminalThe Nation Newspaper Firm introduces smart POS terminal

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Union Berlin Take First Champions League Point From NapoliBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online

Source: channelstv - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

15-point Agreement: FG, Labour meeting now holds next TuesdayThe meeting between the Federal Government and Organised Labour to discuss the progress made in the 15-point Memorandum of Understanding, MOU, that led to the suspension of a planned indefinite strike from October 3, scheduled for yesterday, has been postponed.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »