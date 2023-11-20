Medical Tourism by Nigerian Leaders and Other News

Inside Stuff with Martins Oloja this week examines medical tourism by our Nigerian leaders. The multi-award-winning journalist with The Guardian Nigeria says it is time to stop medical tourism. Li Shangfu has not been seen in public since August 29. Insider sources reportedly said he is under investigation after China's military procurement unit ordered an internal "clean-up."A bus carrying employees from a diamond mine in Limpopo reportedly collided with a lorry.

Road safety is a critical challenge in South Africa, despite the country's advanced road infrastructure.Ile Ife is the cultural center of Nigeria's Yoruba people. Our guide is the leader of the Yoruba king's personal band.Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Tuesday he was seeking to re-establish constitutional order to address political and economic problems in neighboring Niger following a July coup and welcomed any support for the process.Noureddin Bongo Valentin, the eldest son of ousted Gabonese president Ali Bongo, has been charged with corruption, embezzlement of public funds and money launderin





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Barau pledges FG’s support for medical education to curb medical tourismThe Nation Newspaper Barau pledges FG’s support for medical education to curb medical tourism

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

World Medical Association Welcomes Report on Nazi Medical CrimesThe WMA expresses satisfaction with a new report that provides an overview of crimes committed in medicine during the Nazi regime. The report emphasizes the ongoing impact of research conducted during that era and highlights the need for strong ethical guidance in current times of conflicts.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Breast cancer not demonic – Nigerian Medical AssociationThe Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, has said breast cancer is not demonic. The Chairman of the Cross River chapter of the association, Dr Felix Archibong, said breast cancer is a medical issue that can be treated physically.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »

ANALYSIS: Inside Akpoti-Uduaghan’s bumpy road to Nigerian SenateMrs Akpoti-Uduaghan says she would like to be remembered as a bold and reformative leader.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78,26 Read more »

Lagos NMA warns medical practitioners against organ commercialisationThe Lagos State branch of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, on Wednesday in Lagos urged medical practitioners to desist from commercialisation of organs, saying such harmful practice imperils the profession.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Ogun seals off 10 unapproved medical facilities, arrests six quacksThe Ogun State Government has sealed 10 unapproved medical facilities located in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area. Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, had led a medical team comprising personnel of the Hospital Services Department of the Ministry, those of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), and others to the local government area.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 7. / 58,52 Read more »