African Leaders Attend Grand Opening of Luxury Brand in Lagos

African leaders and dignitaries from across the globe stormed the Lagos VI on Saturday for the grand opening of the most trended luxury brand 'The Delborough Lagos', as described by global tourists recently. Two African leaders and former presidents of Nigeria, His Excellencies, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Dr.

Goodluck Jonathan as well as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, took the lead in separate remarks to describe the young Nigerian, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, who owns the luxury brand, as a true model to young Nigerians, in particular, and Africans at large. In his remarks during the commissioning on Saturday, Obasanjo said, 'I don't have anything to say other than to say, keep doing what you are doing. 'I heard the Governor of Lagos State saying that you're working together. He is helping you and you are helping him and that's what it should be - the private sector and public sector should work together for the development of the land. It shouldn't be the other way roun





