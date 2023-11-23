Scarcity of Cash Reported in Major Nigerian Cities

Reports of scarcity have emerged across the country despite recent assurances by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that there is enough naira in circulation. A survey on Wednesday confirmed scarcity in some parts of Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Kwara, Gombe, Edo, Sokoto, and Ekiti states. Many bank customers and Point of Sales (POS) operators lamented that it is becoming a challenge to access cash for their economic activities.

This is coming weeks after the CBN affirmed that it has enough currency notes in the market and hence no need for panic withdrawals by members of the public. In a circular titled ‘All Banknotes Issued by the CBN Remain Legal Tender,’ signed by Director, Corporate Communications, Isa AbdulMumin, the bank stated that it was aware of reported scarcity of cash across some major cities. It noted that there have also been concerns among some members of the public over the legality of old naira notes





