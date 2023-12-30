Austin Umahi withdraws from Ebonyi South senatorial bye-election

Austin Umahi, the younger brother of Minister of Works, David Umahi, on Friday, withdrew from the Ebonyi South senatorial bye-election, citing the zoning of the position to Onicha Local Government Area by the State Working Committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC) at the behest of Governor Francis Nwifuru. His withdrawal came after a meeting held by the Umahi family of Uburu, Ohaozara LGA, where they persuaded him to step down from the race.

The senatorial seat became vacant following the resignation of Senator Umahi upon his appointment as Minister of Works. In a statement released by High Chief Nwaze Umahi, the eldest son of the Umahi family, they noted Austin’s contributions to building the APC in Ebonyi State, acknowledging that Austin would have been a strong contender if he pursued his ambition. However, they stressed the importance of peace, stating that no position is worth causing strife or harming anyone. They urged sincere individuals seeking to serve the people not to resort to conflict





