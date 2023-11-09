Nigerian Government Unveils Strategic Documents to End HIV/AIDS by 2030

The Nigerian government unveiled two strategic documents aimed at ending HIV/AIDS by 2030. The documents, National HIV and AIDS Strategic Plan (2023-2027) and the Sustainability Pathway for National HIV Response (2023-2030), were developed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume. The documents indicate a commitment towards epidemic control and ending HIV/AIDS by 2030, with states providing leadership.

State governments are urged to study the documents and key into the sustainable HIV response agenda of the Federal Government





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Save the Children: Nigeria must increase investment in child's rights to achieve SDGs by 2030Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

US reviews strategy to end HIV threat in Nigeria by 2030The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) has reviewed its efforts to help Nigeria end HIV as a public health threat by 2030 and introduced its plans for an integrated health services delivery initiative.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Save the Children: Nigeria must increase investment in child's rights to achieve SDGs by 2030Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »

“Esther Uzodinma Through Reshape Foundation set to Mentor over 200,000 teenage students across Africa by 2030’’The Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

World ‘failing’ on pledge to stop deforestation by 2030A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

UNICEF: Nigeria must invest in promoting girls’ rights to achieve 2030 SDGs | TheCableNigeria's independent online newspaper

Source: thecableng - 🏆 2. / 80 Read more »