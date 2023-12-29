Nigerian Exchange Group announces new GMD/CEO designate

Ahead of the retirement of Mr Oscar Onyema as the GMD/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, the Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Mr Temi Popoola as the GMD/CEO designate, effective from January 1, 2024, subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s formal approval. Additionally, Mr. Jude Chiemeka has been appointed as the Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) from January 1, 2024.

This information was revealed in the Group’s notice to the investment public, following the SEC’s No-Objection to the announcement. The current GMD/CEO, Onyema, will conclude his tenure on March 31, 2024, and will begin his terminal leave effective from January 1, 2024. Popoola, the current CEO of NGX and a member of the NGX Group Executive Committee, chaired by Mr. Onyema, boasts a successful C-suite leadership background. His expertise in business acumen, financial proficiency, global market growth, and operational insight has garnered him a reputation based on proven career successe





