Over 50,000 Nigerian soldiers involved in peacekeeping operations

No fewer than 50,000 soldiers are presently involved in peacekeeping operations across the country, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said on Tuesday. The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North East, separatist operations in the South East, and combating oil theft in the South South. Lagbaja reveal this at a special luncheon organised for frontline troops of 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt. Represented by Maj.-Gen.

Kevin Aligbe, Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigeria Army, Lagbaja said the troops had sacrificed their comfort for Nigerians to live peacefully. “So, it is a fact that over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families and loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person this season. “This is not because they do not want to but because they will be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, villages, and hamlets across the country and beyond.“They (troops) are duty bound to stand guard while their families and other families rejoice and celebrate togethe





