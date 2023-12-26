Over 50,000 Nigerian soldiers involved in peacekeeping operations

HEAD TOPICS

No fewer than 50,000 soldiers are presently involved in peacekeeping operations across the country, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said on Tuesday. The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North East, separatist operations in the South East, and combating oil theft in the South South.

No fewer than 50,000 soldiers are presently involved in peacekeeping operations across the country, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), said on Tuesday. The internal security operations include counter-terrorism efforts in the North East, separatist operations in the South East, and combating oil theft in the South South. Lagbaja reveal this at a special luncheon organised for frontline troops of 6 Division, Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt. Represented by Maj.-Gen.

Kevin Aligbe, Commander, Training and Doctrine Command, Nigeria Army, Lagbaja said the troops had sacrificed their comfort for Nigerians to live peacefully. “So, it is a fact that over 50,000 of our colleagues will miss wishing their families and loved ones a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in person this season. “This is not because they do not want to but because they will be on duty across difficult-to-access towns, villages, and hamlets across the country and beyond.“They (troops) are duty bound to stand guard while their families and other families rejoice and celebrate togethe

