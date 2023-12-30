Former Nigerian Speaker of the House, Ghali Na’Abba, Passes Away

With the demise early Wednesday of former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’Abba, Nigeria has lost an advocate of democracy, independence of the legislature and strong institutions. The late speaker was buried in Kano, his home city, later that day. The burial was witnessed by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, governors and other prominent persons. Mr Na’Abba was born to the family of Umar Na’Abba in the Tudun Wada area of Kano city.

He attended the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, graduating in political science in 1979. While at ABU, he was elected an executive committee member of the institution’s chapter of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) founded by his kinsman, Aminu Kano. At the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999, he joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was elected into the House of Representatives to represent Kano Municipal Federal Constituency. He was soon named the chairman of the appropriation committee of the House by the then speaker, Salisu Buhari, also from Kan





