Nigeria Launches Electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System

The National Population Commission explained that the eCRVS provides electronic certificates for different forms of registration, including births and deaths. Over the years, birth registrations in Nigeria have been paper-based, with the attendant consequences of low and inefficient documentation of births.

In November, President Bola Tinubu launched the electronic Civil Registration and Vital Statistics System (e-CRVS), a digital platform for the documentation of birth and stillbirth, birth attestation, adoption, marriage notification, divorce notification, migration, and death. Nasir Kwarra, who heads NPC, said the e-CRVS is Nigeria’s fulfilment of its obligations to scaling up the automation of citizens’ identity database, which forms part of the resolutions of the African Ministers Conference held in 2022. The cardinal aim of the African Conference of Ministers is “to provide strategic and policy guidance on pathways towards holistic, innovative and integrated digital identity management systems” to close the identity gap on the continent





