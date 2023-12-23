9000 civil servants fail promotion exams in Nigeria

Nigerians were shocked to the marrow over the news that no fewer than 9,000 civil servants who sat the 2022 Federal Civil Service Commission’s promotion examinations failed. According to the report, the list of the workers’ performance was obtained from the Federal Civil Service Commission.

DAILY POST gathered that out of about 13,000 civil servants that sat for the examination, which was held in about 69 Computer Based Test Centres across the country, over 9000 failed, leaving the number of the successful candidates in the neighbourhood of 4000. The candidates, the report said, were drawn from the core civil service, including the Nigeria Police, other paramilitary and specialised agencies. The report also said that the letter containing the list of the successful civil servants was dated November 30, 2023, and sent from the Federal Civil Service Commission. The letter, tagged: ‘FC.6241/S.35/Vol.xi/ T12/268,’ was signed by the Director of Promotions, Sani Bello, and addressed to the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federatio





