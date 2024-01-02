Nigerians Survive Economic Challenges in 2023

Nigerians survived the year 2023 amid the highs and lows of the country's economy. For many, surviving the last twelve months was hellish, occasioned by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government's major economic policies- fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate reform in the second quarter of 2023. The year in view was challenging not only for ordinary Nigerians but for business owners.

In 2023, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria, Procter & Gamble, and other businesses announced their exit from Nigeria. The companies blamed their decisions on the economic hardship in Nigeria caused by the foreign exchange crisis, energy crisis and multiple taxation. This is because the Q1 of the year started on a negative footing with the devastating cash crunch caused by the implementation of Naira's redesigned policy until the Supreme Court came to the rescue. Still, the general elections in February and March also contributed to the slow pace of business in Q1. To this end, Nigeria's Gross Domestic Product growth fell to 2.31 per cent in the first Quarter of 2023 from





Over 200 Nigerians Die from Lassa Fever in 2023At least 200 Nigerians have died from Lassa fever in the first 11 months of 2023; a disease that is preventable with good hygiene and treatable if presented early at hospitals. Over 1,170 confirmed cases of the disease were recorded across the country within that period, indicating a fatality rate of 17 per cent in Africa’s largest country, in terms of population and economic size.

Nigerians Celebrate Low-key Christmas Amid Economic CrisisMany Nigerians are unable to celebrate Christmas with their loved ones due to the economic crisis and high transportation fares. The price of food items has also tripled in the market.

Nigeria Spends N600bn on Electricity Subsidies in 2023The federal government has spent over N600 billion to subsidise electricity in 2023 alone, as forex unification and high inflationary pressures pushed cost-reflective tariffs to N124/kWh. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) revealed that the government paid N2.8 trillion to subsidise electricity from 2015 to 2022. The minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, advocates for pricing gas in Naira to manage foreign currency-related inflationary trends in the sector.

Nigeria's Annual Inflation Rate Rises to 28.20%Nigeria's annual inflation rate increased to 28.20% in November 2023, showing a rise of 0.87% compared to the previous month. On a year-on-year basis, the inflation rate was 6.73% higher than the rate recorded in November 2022. The month-on-month inflation rate in November 2023 was 2.09%, indicating a higher rate of increase in the average price level compared to October 2023.

More Nigerian Youth Elected into State and National Assemblies in 2023 General ElectionsThe Minister of Youth Development, Jamila Ibrahim, has said that more Nigerian youth were elected into the state and national assemblies in the 2023 general elections compared to 2019. The minister made this statement during the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of the Legislative Mentoring Initiative (LMI).

