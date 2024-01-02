Former African Tennis Champion Criticizes Nigeria's Sports Budget

Former African tennis champion, Dr Sadiq Abdullahi, criticizes the Federal Government's N31.24 billion budget for sports, stating that it shows the country's lack of commitment to developing the sector into a lucrative business. The budget includes allocations for the ministry's headquarters, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and Nigeria Institute for Sports (NIS). The breakdown reveals that N3.24 billion is for personnel costs, N7.

91 billion for overheads, and N20 billion for capital expenditure. The ministry's headquarters receives N28.53 billion, NFF gets N1.55 billion, and NIS receives N1.15 billion. The ministry plans to implement 109 projects with N19.57 billion, while the NIS will complete seven ongoing projects with N303 million





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

African Union troops hand over base to Somali National Army in SomaliaTroops of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) hand over a forward operating base to the Somali National Army (SNA) as part of the phased drawdown and handover of security responsibilities. The request for a pause in the African troop drawdown is made due to continued terror attacks in the country. To the headtopics.com administrator, Your posts are always well-written and easy to understand.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

African Development Bank calls for collective action to manage resourcesThe African Development Bank (AfDB) has called on Africans to stand together and effectively manage the continent’s vast resources to create wealth and improve lives. Vice-President and Chief Economist, Kevin Urama, emphasized the need for collective action and efficient resource management. The graduation ceremony marked the completion of the African Development Executive Training Programme, which focused on enhancing accountability, transparency, and curbing corruption in public finance management.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

West African Heads of Government Set Up New Committee to Negotiate with Niger JuntaThe committee will consider easing sanctions on Niger based on the outcome of negotiations between the new committee and the Niger junta. The new committee includes the presidents of Togo, Sierra Leone and Benin and will try to get a commitment to a short democratic transition from the Niger junta (CMSP) as well as secure the release of Mr Bazoum, his family and some of his associates

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Female Boxer Adijat Gbadamosi Claims African TitleAdijat Gbadamosi, the first female Nigerian boxer to claim an African title, showcased her skills in a recent bout where she defeated Patience Mastara. Gbadamosi's powerful punches and feints have led her to fame from a young age on the streets of Lagos.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigerian Female Boxer Adijat Gbadamosi Claims African TitleAdijat Gbadamosi, the first female Nigerian boxer to claim an African title, showcased her skills in a recent bout where she defeated Patience Mastara. Gbadamosi's powerful punches and feints have led her to fame from a young age on the streets of Lagos.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Petrobras Returns to African Oil Market with Acquisition in Sao Tome and PrincipeBrazilian oil company Petrobras has purchased three exploration blocks in Sao Tome and Principe, signaling its reentry into the African oil and gas market. This move comes after the company sold its Nigerian assets three years ago. Petrobras' decision to exit Nigeria in 2020 was driven by financial difficulties and a strategic shift. However, the company has since recovered and is now prioritizing international growth.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »