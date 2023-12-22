Experts Call for Replicating Sweden's Tobacco Policy for a Smoke-Free Nigeria

Experts on Thursday called on the government, public health authorities, and stakeholders to consider replicating Sweden’s tobacco policy to achieve a smoke-free Nigeria. They made the call and offered suggestions during a roundtable on Tobacco Harm Reduction with the theme: “The Impact of Harm Reduction Strategies on Smoking Cessation” in Lagos. Prof.

Nnanyelugo Ike-Muonso, the President of ValueFronteira Limited, said that while tobacco use remained a public health concern in Nigeria, finding effective harm reduction strategies had become vital. Ike-Muonso mentioned that the economic effects of smoking were estimated at N634 billion annually in 2019, with a 0.28 per cent economic burden on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) between 2013 and 2020, quoting the Global State of Tobacco Harm Reduction (GSTHR). He affirmed that adopting Sweden’s blueprint for a smoke-free country and associated tobacco harm reduction policies was not just a choice but a responsibility to citizens and the future generations of Nigeri





