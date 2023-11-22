Yoruba Elders Call for Tinubu's Intervention Over Insecurity and Inflation

A socio-cultural group, Council of Yoruba Elders (CYE), have called for the urgent intervention of President Bola Tinubu over the recent security situation and worsening inflation in the country, especially the southwest region. The group also condemned the high cost of food items and other essential commodities in the market which, according to them, has made life more unbearable for Nigerians.
Addressing journalists at a media parley in Ibadan, secretary-general of the group, Dr Victor Taiwo, lamented the increasing insecurity challenges in the south-west region of the country. “A lot of reports reaching our office daily regarding the effect of the renewed Fulani herdsmen attacks on our farmers, the ravaging of our farmers’ plantation fields, the abductions of our people for ransom by bandits and the indiscriminate killings of our people most especially in Ondo and Oyo states respectively have become a sort of nightmare to us,” Taiwo sai
