Dubai Chambers opens representative office in Lagos to enhance cross-border partnership

Mohammad Lootah, the president and chief executive officer of Dubai Chambers, says a representative office has been opened in Lagos, Nigeria, to enhance cross-border partnership between both economies. The Lagos office is Dubai Chambers' seventh in Africa and 28th worldwide.
Lootah, who spoke on Thursday at the 'Doing business with Nigeria' event organised by the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), said the establishment of the representative office was driven by the economic ties between Nigeria and Dubai. According to Lootah, the representative office will create a channel for communication and economic cooperation between the two countries. He said: “Dubai and Nigeria already share a strong economic relationship, with non-oil bilateral trade reaching a value of US$ 2.1 billion in 2022. This represents a remarkable annual growth rate of 39.3 percent, underlining the deepening connections between our business communities.” “This upward trajectory is also reflected in the increasing number of Nigerian companies registered as members of Dubai Chamber of Commerc
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »
Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »
Source: NigeriaNewsdesk - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »