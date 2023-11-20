Speaker of the House of Representatives Recommends Privatisation of Oil Refineries

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Tajudeen Abbas, has recommended the privatisation of oil refineries in the country to enable them function optimally.He described the state of refineries over the years as shameful ,adding so much money was being spent on workers as salaries and allowances for doing very little.

“There is need to make these refineries have multi -dimensional uses, if there is no crude oil, are there other activities that can make the workers to be active so that why they earn is deserved? I need you and your management to look at how we can turn around these decades of losses. “One way to do so is to find a way to privatise these refineries; we have spent so much money and time deceiving ourselves that some businesses can be run by government. “In the case of the refineries, we have now realised that some sectors of NNPC business can only be handled by the private sector and our refineries are one of thos





