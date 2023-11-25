Nigeria Customs Service Comptroller General Inaugurated into Reputation Management Group

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has inaugurated the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, and other institute fellows into the Nigeria Reputation Management Group (NRMG). In his acceptance speech as Chairman of the Group during the inauguration ceremony, Adeniyi, assured the institute and stakeholders across the nation to ensure that the objectives of the initiative are achieved.

He called on governments, individuals, and other stakeholders in the Nigerian project to prioritize reputation matters. He said: “The global perception of Nigeria is poor and the impact of this is heavily felt in the nation’s economy





