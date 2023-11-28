Five persons dead, 11 injured in auto crash in Akwa Ibom

Five persons died and 11 injured in an auto crash involving a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mark Truck with no registration number along Itu – Calabar road on Saturday. The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Akwa Ibom, Mr Matthew Olonisaye, disclosed this in a statement issued in Uyo and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Olonisaye attributed the crash to speeding and warned road users, especially motorists, against speeding, wrong-way drive and indiscriminate parking. He said that 11 males and five females were involved in the crash, explaining that three of the females and two males involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining ones sustained injuries of various degrees. “When report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilised and moved over to attend to the situatio





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Police confirm five killed, five others kidnapped in KatsinaA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Bandits kill another five in Katsina, kidnap fiveThe Nation Newspaper Bandits kill another five in Katsina, kidnap five

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Terrorists kill five, abduct five, injure two in KatsinaTerrorists have again killed five persons and kidnapped five others during an attack on Sayaya community in Matazu Local Council of Katsina State.[ad] The incident, which occurred on Monday night, was less than 24 hours after dozens of people were killed and several others abducted by terrorists in Musawa Local Council.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Shrine owners reportedly stall work on Calabar-Uyo fed highwayOwners of ancestral shrines, traditionalists and 'emergency farmers' as well as local youths on the fringes of the Calabar-Uyo federal highway have been accused of allegedly blocking ongoing rehabilitation work on the very deplorable link road to many southeastern states.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Calabar: Tenant masterminds Landlady’s kidnapA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Spiritual organisation prays for peace, urges FG to fix Calabar/Uyo highwayMembers of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star in Cross River State have held their annual unity and peace feast in Odukpani, LGA where they prayed against continual communal clashes in parts of the state.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »