Ibom Air apologises for disrupted flights

, a commercial airline owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government, has apologised to customers affected by its disrupted services on Thursday.

The Director of the airline services, Amaka Echetabu, made the apology in a statement shared on the airline’s Facebook page on Thursday.The airline said it had been experiencing a few days of disrupted services as they tried to cope with multiple and unexpected incidents of aircraft maintenance. It did not, however, give details of the disrupted flights.

Onofiok Luke, former federal lawmaker from Akwa Ibom, said the airline’s apology to its customers was “quite commendable”. “Taking responsibility when things don’t go well is the hallmark of responsible leadership and corporate management. Proud of Ibom Air,” said Mr Luke, who is also a former speaker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly. headtopics.com

Mr Luke added that he was “prouder” of Ibom Air’s “value of excellence and high sense of responsibility”. “Taking responsibility is one thing, not repeating the mistake is another,” said a Facebook user, Obong-anwan Balogun. “I am still not happy with them.”

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent governmentFor continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour. headtopics.com

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Read more:

PremiumTimesng »

Ethiopian Airlines breaks silence on Nigeria AirThe Nation Newspaper Ethiopian Airlines breaks silence on Nigeria Air Read more ⮕

BREAKING: Ethiopian Airlines Finally Breaks Silence on the Nigeria Air ProjectA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper Read more ⮕

Nigerian Govt Forced Us Into Nigeria Air — Ethiopian Airlines The Group Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines, Mesfin Tasew, has accused the immediate past administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari of Read more ⮕

Healthcare Service Provider Denies Claims Of Wrongdoing In Ghana COVID-19 ProjectIt described as totally untrue, his claim that FHS short-changed the Ghanaian government. Read more ⮕

AfCFTA: Ghana, South Africa take the most basic and strategic stepNigeria's independent online newspaper Read more ⮕

Tax evasion: Akwa Ibom Govt seals off Keystone, Heritage banksThe Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service (AKIRS) has sealed Keystone Bank at Abak Road and Heritage Bank along Ikot Ekpene Road over their inability to pay their arrears of tax liabilities, which amounted to over N228 million. Read more ⮕