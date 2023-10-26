AfCFTA: Ghana, South Africa take the most basic and strategic step

When the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) was adopted, on the 21st day of March 2018, up to the day the last of the current 54 signatories ratified it, on the 5th day of February 2021, none of the countries appeared ready to loosen its border restrictions, to allow for freer movements of people, goods and services, across borders, than they had ever done in the past.

Hence, its promoters advocated a single “Custom Union” for Africa, as in the European Union, with a view to eliminating, or at least, minimising, whatever barrier, such pre-existing agreements might pose to trading; this is so that, hindrances to free movement of people, goods, and services could be reduced, or eliminated altogether.

The fact that, each and every one of them has, expectedly, signed one bilateral (or multilateral) trade agreement, or another, limits their ability to fully open up their respective borders for much AfCFTA-driven economic interactions. headtopics.com

But, as expectations, and enthusiasm continue to rise about AfCFTA, and its potentials, the reality, of the need for there to be, somewhat, unrestricted movement of people, goods, as well as services, becomes more manifest. It becomes very obvious that, nothing tangible would ever be achieved, if impediments, like restricted movement of people (Africans) across borders within the continent, among others, are placed in the way of “human agency”.

For there to be an effective intra-African trade, which is expected to benefit the people of the continent, to an estimated tune of $70 billion, the people (Africans) must not only be free to move from one African country to another, but must also be seen to be free, and affordably so do. headtopics.com

So, it is good to note that prominent countries who are signatories to the AfCFTA are beginning to take such a positive step, having realised that, without free movement of people, the required human agency to actualise the dream of trade integration in Africa will remain impotent.

Read more:

thecableng »

The plight of Nigerians living in South AfricaAgainst the background of reports that 500,000 Nigerians are classified as undocumented citizens in South Africa, the scheduled meeting of President Bola Tinubu with President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa next month, should be an opportunity for both leaders to discuss, prominently, the plight of Nigerians sojourning in South Africa. Read more ⮕

How Nigeria can effectively compete, thrive under AfCFTAThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news. Read more ⮕

Healthcare Service Provider Denies Claims Of Wrongdoing In Ghana COVID-19 ProjectIt described as totally untrue, his claim that FHS short-changed the Ghanaian government. Read more ⮕

Adopt harm reduction approaches in public healthcare, Nigeria, others toldStakeholders across Africa have called on the Nigerian government and other governments across Africa, to adopt harm reduction approaches and to integrate harm reduction principles and practices when regulating public health challenges. Read more ⮕

Jonathan, Chambers, Others Seek End To Coups In AfricaThe Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) special envoy, former President Dr Goodluck Jonathan; African Union (AU) High Representative for Read more ⮕

Flutterwave launches Earth Day pledge, partners with Africa Upcycle Community to celebrate 2023 sustainability weekA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕