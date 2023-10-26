Domestic capital market, not foreign borrowing can fix infrastructure gap in Nigeria — VP Shetima

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, yesterday, said that the infrastructural deficits in Nigeria and the rest of the West African sub-region are better tackled with funding from the domestic capital market and not through foreign borrowing alone.

Similarly, Executive Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, acknowledged the role of the capital market in providing long term finance, saying Lagos State has been the biggest beneficiary while governments like ours continue to make efforts at plugging the huge infrastructural deficits.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 3rd West Africa Capital Market Conference (WACMaC) with the theme: “Infrastructural Deficit and Sustainable Financing in an Integrated West African Capital Market” held in Lagos, Senator Shettima said: “The centrality of capital market to Nigeria’s development trajectory especially to the evolution of corporate sector, industries and most importantly infrastructural development cannot be over emphasized. headtopics.com

Shettima who was represented by Mr. Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Affairs in the Office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, said: “Thus, it is a time of intense competition among nations and resources, and with advancement in technology, nations are able to reach to nations with their products just as businesses have their fingers in billions of pockets the world over.

The Vice President said “Innovations have turned out more than ever to be both a potent advantage and disadvantage depending on one’s readiness to engage. Indeed it is said that the best way to prepare for the future is to create it. Where are we on this? Whereas capital market development in any nation is not an easy task, much less its maintenance and sustainability. headtopics.com

