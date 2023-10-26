INTERVIEW: Ajaokuta is a national asset, it should not be in the hands of foreigners, says MAN VP

the Vice President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South-West Zone as well as Chairman Basic Metal, Iron and Steel and Fabricated Metal Products. In this interview with journalists, he speaks on the impending issues, implications and dangers envisaged on the reversal of the 43 items on the prohibition list by the Central Bank of Nigeria, (CBN) as well as the possible solutions.

In 2015 when the global recession started in which Nigeria was not spared, the economic team of the Federal Government led by the former Coordinating Minister of Economy, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr.

It is observed that 60% of the goods coming into the country from Asia are finished products which can be valued around USD800 million of which some of them are substandard. As a result of this, the Nigeria Customs Service is losing about 300 billion naira which is supposed to be generated through Duty Revenues every month but which some of the products mentioned earlier, were imported under the disguise of the free trade zone investments. headtopics.com

It is worrisome that most of the importers in FTZ claiming to be manufacturers/investors are part causing of the problem in the FX black market as they are bringing products of their parent companies into Nigeria under the guise of free trade zone without paying appropriate taxes and duties, while all the goods ended up being sold within custom territories.Also, I want recommend that Mr.

In additional Therefore, the federal government might need to initiate a policy that will ensure total ban of exportation of raw metals in the mining sector except wherein, values additions have been created before exportations is allowed.Steel sector plays similar role as that of Cement, Sugar, fertilizer and Petrochemical industries, all of which can provide the needed tripod-support for the development of other light industries in the country. headtopics.com

