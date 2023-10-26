BREAKING: Ethiopian Airlines Finally Breaks Silence on the Nigeria Air Project

The leadership of Ethiopian Airlines has opened up on the controversy over the Nigerian Air initiative of the past administration of Former President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a fresh development, Ethiopian Airlines CEO Mesfin Tasew has revealed that the airline almost withdrew from the Nigeria Air project, but the Nigerian government insisted that it should continue. However, Tasew said that Ethiopian Airlines was prompted to want to withdraw from the project after it received messages that some companies and airlines in Nigeria were defaming the airline and the Nigerian government and had gone to court to obtain a court order to stop the establishment of Nigeria Air.

Tasew also emphasised that Nigeria Air was already established before Ethiopian Airlines was invited to partner with it. “The national carrier will be a huge benefit to Nigerians,” Tasew said. “It will provide Nigerians with reliable and affordable air travel options.” headtopics.com

“And we thought that the Nigerian government had choices, ET being one; because they had also requested other airlines in the Middle East, Europe to participate in the bid. I don’t know whether they participated or not. We submitted our proposal and we received a letter from the Ministry of Aviation, saying that Ethiopian Airlines has been selected to be a partner to set up the airline.

“But the Nigerian government insisted that no, that this is a strategic issue for Nigeria and we have to continue. When these group of people went to court, and brought a court order, we had to defend ourselves, we had to go to the court, together with the Nigerian government, including the Ministry of Transport. headtopics.com

