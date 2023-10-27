Kingmakers Sue Makinde, Others Over Vacant Alaafin Stool

The suit, which was filed at the Oyo State High Court sitting in Oyo Town, by five kingmakers, seeks to restrain the governor and his agents, “from aborting the process for the selection/appointment of the candidate for filling the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo duly conducted by the kingmakers.”

The claimants in the suit are the Basorun of Oyo, High Chief Yusuf Ayoola; Lagunna of Oyo, High Chief Wakeel Oyedepo; Akinniku of Oyo, High Chief Amusa Yusuf; Areago Basorun, Chief Wahab Oyetunji; and the Alapo of Oyo, Chief Gbadebo Mufutau.

They also listed the Oyo State attorney-general and commissioner for justice as well as the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs as defendants in the suit.The kingmakers claimed they had unanimously selected Prince Lukuman Gbadegesin at a meeting on September 30, 2022 , to fill the stool of Alaafin of Oyo, which had become vacant since April 2022 when the 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III died. headtopics.com

They prayed the court to restrain Makinde and his agents from nullifying the choice of Gbadegesin and “approving or recognising any other candidate” as the next Alaafin “after a duly conducted process for the filling of the vacant stool of Alaafin of Oyo in accordance with the native law, Custom and Chieftaincy Declaration of Alaafin of Oyo Chieftaincy.

Read more:

LeadershipNGA »

Oyo kingmakers sue Governor Makinde over selection of new AlaafinKingmakers asks Oyo State High Court in Oyo to restrain Governor Makinde and his agents “from aborting the process for the selection/appointment of the new Alaafin of Oyo. Read more ⮕

‘Implement 1976 Chieftaincy Declaration to allow Atiba descendants become Alaafin’Nine royal families who are descendants of Alaafin Abiodun Atiba have appealed to the Oyo State Government led by Seyi Makinde to implement the 1976 Chieftaincy Declaration regarding the selection of the Alaafin of Oyo. It was gathered that Atiba is the first Alaafin of Oyo that reigned in the present Oyo town. Read more ⮕

Makinde Signs Executive Orders On Mining, Establishment Of Tourism MinistryBreaking News, Nigerian News, Latest Videos, news video, Channels news, news online Read more ⮕

Supreme Court: Tinubu’s victory, best for Nigeria democracyThe Nation Newspaper Supreme Court: Tinubu's victory, best for Nigeria democracy - Oyo APC Read more ⮕

Oyo College Students Storm EFCC Office, Protest ‘Invasion’ By OperativesStudents of the School of Forestry in Jericho, Ibadan have stormed the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the state capital. Read more ⮕

EFCC operatives allegedly held hostage by staff, students in Oyo CollegeA Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc Read more ⮕