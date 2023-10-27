How we’ll help FG achieve eight-point agenda on jobs, social security — NSITF

"If we must remain relevant as the nation’s cardinal social security agency, we must leave no gaps in ensuring that we contribute our quota," an NSITF official said.Maureen Allagoa, Director of the NSITF, said this while declaring open the New Performance Management System Implementation Workshop on Thursday in Abuja.
She said the workshop was organised for the Fund’s heads of department, regional and branch managers as well as select staff of the agency. According to her, among the eight-point agenda of the federal government, poverty eradication, job creation and growth speak directly to labour and employment.
Mrs Allagoa, however, said that to effectively achieve this, the operations of the NSITF must be rejigged to key in effective performance evaluation.
“I’m happy that the re-invigoration of the Civil/Public Service by remodelling the performance assessment system to a new model that measures and tracks actual performances.“This is as being championed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan, has taken root in the NSITF.”
According to her, the agency has left the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER) with all its deficiencies. “It will enable us to track productivity in real-time on an individual, team or organisational level,” she added. headtopics.com