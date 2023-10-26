Ethiopian Airlines breaks silence on Nigeria Air

, Mr. Mesfin Tasew has said that the East African carrier never had any plan to set up an airline in Nigeria but was invited by the Federal Government to establish a national carrier, Nigeria Air.

He pointed out that while Ethiopian Airlines and the Nigerian government were preparing the shareholding, it received message that some companies and airlines in Nigeria were defaming Ethiopian Airlines and the Federal Government and had gone to court and obtained a court order to stop the establishment of Nigeria Air.

“But the Nigerian government insisted that Ethiopian Airlines is an African airline, it has to help the Nigerian government in setting up the national carrier. So, we had to respect them. We serve the Nigerian public and government by flying to four cities in Nigeria; we couldn’t say no, we cannot come and help you. headtopics.com

“We had a lot of discussions, we agreed but we had some differences in some points. And while we were preparing the shareholder agreement, then we heard that some companies in Nigeria including airlines started defaming and objecting the establishment of the airline and defaming the name of the government and Ethiopian Airlines. At that time, we thought that if the Nigerian government doesn’t want it, the Nigerian public doesn’t want it, we could as well withdraw.

“So, when we came in, it was a matter of restructuring the ownership of that Nigeria Air. For your information, the logo was already defined by them, it was not by Ethiopian Airlines. And we thought that if Nigeria Air is established, the benefit will be for Nigerian public, for Nigerian government. headtopics.com

The Group CEO of Ethiopian Airlines further explained that when the Federal Government requested for Ethiopian Airlines aircraft painted on the Nigeria Air logo for the inspection of Nigerians, the airline agreed.

