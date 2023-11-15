House of Representatives to meet with Senate over ongoing strike

The leadership of the house of representatives has resolved to meet with its counterpart in the senate to engage the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over the ongoing nationwide strike. Specifically, Tajudeen Abbas, speaker of the house, and Ben Kalu, his deputy, will meet Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, deputy senate president, to engage the labour unions for “immediate” suspension of the strike.

The lower legislative chamber passed the resolution during the plenary session on Wednesday following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Kalu. Workers commenced a nationwide strike on Tuesday to protest against the alleged brutality of Joe Ajaero, president of NLC, in Imo state. The industrial action has grounded operations in most public facilities, leaving Nigerians stranded. While moving the motion, Kalu said it would be “unworthy” for lawmakers to feign ignorance of the strike and “pretend" as if does not concern the

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THENATİONNEWS: Oshiomhole criticizes NLC and TUC for prioritizing partisan issues over workers' welfareThe Nation Newspaper WednesdayHeadlines November 15, 2023 1. Oshiomhole to Ajaero, Osifo: strike is misplaced priority - 2. Nigeria, others get $50b IDB support - 3. Blue Economy to net $20b yearly, says Oyetola - 4. Stock market to lose N224.2b to Union Bank’s delisting - 5. ValueJets plane slips off taxiway at Port Harcourt Airport -

Source: TheNationNews | Read more »

PREMİUMTİMESNG: Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress to Commence National StrikeThe Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have directed their members to commence a national strike from midnight. The strike is in response to the brutalisation of the NLC National President, Joe Ajaero , last week in Imo State . The unions have called on the government to take responsibility and the strike will continue until their demands are met.

Source: PremiumTimesng | Read more »

GUARDİANNİGERİA: Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress affiliates in Lagos State go on indefinite strikeAffiliates of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in Lagos State comply with the directive of the two labour unions to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike due to the alleged failure of the Federal Government to address issues affecting workers.

Source: GuardianNigeria | Read more »

THECABLENG: Presidency criticizes labour unions' insistence on nationwide strikeThe presidency has described the insistence of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) to proceed with the proposed nationwide strike as an "abuse of privilege". The labour unions had announced the planned nationwide strike to protest the alleged brutality of Joe Ajaero , president of the NLC in Imo state.

Source: thecableng | Read more »

LEADERSHİPNGA: Presidency Condemns Nationwide Strike by Labour UnionsThe Presidency criticizes the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) to initiate a nationwide strike , calling it an 'ego tripping move' and an act of unwarranted blackmail against the government.

Source: LeadershipNGA | Read more »

VANGUARDNGRNEWS: Organised labour declares nationwide strike over brutalization of NLC PresidentThe Organised labour has declared a nationwide strike following the brutalization of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress , Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri. The strike is in protest against the alleged inhuman treatment of workers by the Imo State government.

Source: vanguardngrnews | Read more »