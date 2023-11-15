Nigeria's Deputy Speaker Commends Meta Platforms' Contributions to Digital Economy

The deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, says the federal government is committed to the responsible use of technology. However, he warned that the government will not condone any form of abuse that will affect national security. According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu, on Wednesday, Kalu said this when a delegation from Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) led by the Vice President, (Africa, Middle East & Turkey), Mr.

Kojo Boakye and the Director, West Africa, Ms. Adaora Ikenze, paid him a visit at the National Assembly Complex. Meta is an American multinational technology conglomerate that owns and operates Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp, among other products and services. While appraising Meta’s contributions to Nigeria’s digital economy, Kalu noted the company’s significant investments in Nigeria, particularly in the area of fibre optic cables, mobile partnerships, and business capacity support for entrepreneurs and SMEs

