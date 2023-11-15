Oshiomhole criticizes NLC and TUC for prioritizing partisan issues over workers' welfare

Former NLC President Adams Oshiomhole has criticized the NLC and TUC for prioritizing partisan issues over workers' welfare. He questioned why they would go on strike over an assault on their leader but not take action against state governments that refuse to pay the minimum wage. Oshiomhole made these comments after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima. The NLC and TUC called the strike to protest the attack on NLC President Joe Ajaero in Imo State.

