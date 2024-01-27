Former Nigerian Foreign Minister Speaks on Corruption Allegations in Nigerian Missions

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyema spoke on the allegations of condoning corruption in Nigerian missions in Namibia and Jamaica while he was in office. Geoffrey Onyeama, has spoken publicly for the first time about allegations of embezzlement of funds at Nigerian embassies in Jamaica and Namibia.

Mr Onyeama, who served as Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister for about eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari, spoke on Friday while testifying in a libel suit at the Federal Capital Territory High Court at Zuba in Abuja. The former minister sued Lilian Onoh, a former Nigerian ambassador to Jamaica and Namibia, after the latter accused him of condoning grand corruption at Nigerian foreign missions. Mr Onyeama alleged that Ms Onoh, who was his sister-in-law, “sponsored” newspaper articles that were critical of him on issues of sleaze while he oversaw the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affair





