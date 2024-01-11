Former Nigerian Ambassador Allowed to Testify Virtually in Libel Case

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has allowed Lilian Onoh, a former Nigerian ambassador residing in the United States, to testify virtually in a libel case filed against her by Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria's former Minister of Affairs. Onyeama accused Onoh of defaming him by portraying him as corrupt in various media publications during his tenure as foreign minister.

The judge, Kesia Ogbonnaya, granted Onoh's request to testify from the US and ordered her to submit her statement of defense and witness statement before the next hearing





