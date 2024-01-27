Concerns over Proliferation of Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria

Stakeholders in the education sector are worried over the proliferation of tertiary institutions in the country. This development followed the report that the National Assembly is considering various bills to create about 32 Federal Colleges of Education, 11 Federal Colleges of Agriculture, and five Federal Polytechnics, in addition to existing institutions.

DAILY POST recalls that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, while addressing Reps members on December 30, 2023, noted that the Green Chamber received and considered 962 bills, 500 motions, and 153 petitions in six months. This means that if the bills sail through, the number of federal-owned universities in Nigeria will rise to 99 in the coming months. Findings by DAILY POST indicated that Nigeria currently has a total of 52 federal universities, and 63 state universities with some states of the federation hosting more than one and 147 private universitie





