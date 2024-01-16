Nigeria's Oil Production Outlook for 2024 Raises Concerns

Nigeria may fail to produce about 138 million barrels of crude oil worth $10.73 billion in 2024 even as President Bola Tinubu sets Nigeria’s N28 trillion 2024 budget on an unrealistic oil and gas outlook that has consistently failed in the last 10 years. While President Bola Tinubu is projecting to increase revenue from oil and gas from N2.23 trillion in 2023 to N7.69 trillion in 2024, representing an increase of 344 per cent, relative to 2023, oil production is expected to move to 1.

78 million barrels per day against the current 1.250 million amidst uncertain prices. At 1.78 million barrels a day, the country is expected to produce 649.7 million barrels of crude this year. With only





