Federal Government to fund Student Loan Scheme with education tax

The Federal Government, yesterday, revealed that the Student Loan Scheme it recently initiated would be funded from education tax in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS). FIRS Chairman, Zacch Adedeji, spoke while briefing newsmen along with Executive Secretary of the Student Loan Board, Dr Akintunde Sawyerr, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. He said the introduction of the education tax fund into the scheme is one way the government could be accountable to taxpayers.

Sawyerr assured that the process for applying for the loan would be devoid of human intervention, as every action would be taken on an app specifically designed for the purpose. According to him, the government is keen at ensuring that young Nigerians do not fail to acquire tertiary education on account of lack of funds to pursue their studies. He explained that the implementation of the loan scheme would enable Nigerians to pick a career trajectory of their choice rather than being forced to do something else because they are unable to acquire requisite education due to lack of fund





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Government to Fund Student Loan Scheme through Education Tax FundThe Nigerian Government has announced that the Student Loan Scheme will be funded through the Education Tax Fund, ensuring that young Nigerians have access to tertiary education regardless of financial constraints.

Source: DailyPostNGR - 🏆 11. / 59 Read more »

Federal Government to Clamp Down on Economic Saboteurs, Says Senate LeaderThe Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has revealed that the federal government will clamp down on economic saboteurs who made lives difficult and unbearable for Nigerians next year.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Federal Government Reduces Deficit in 2024 BudgetThe federal government has reduced the deficit in the 2024 budget to below 3.8 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), thereby reducing the reliance on borrowing.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Student Appeals to Nigerian Government to Reconsider Suspension of Certificates from Benin and Togo UniversitiesUgochukwu Favour, a student from Benin Republic, appeals to Nigerian government to reconsider suspension of evaluation and accreditation of certificates from universities in Benin and Togo. He argues that punishing all students studying in Benin Republic for the actions of a single institution is unfair.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Federal Government to Reserve 5% Employment Slot for Persons with DisabilitiesThe Federal Government is implementing a policy that requires Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to allocate 5% of employment opportunities to persons with disabilities. This initiative aims to empower individuals with disabilities and reduce the number of beggars in the country.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Federal Government Takes Over Three Commercial Banks in NigeriaThe federal government has taken over three commercial banks – Union, Polaris and Keystone – following the dissolution of their management and boards by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »