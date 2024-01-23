Nigeria Advances to Last 16 of AFCON with 1-0 Win Over Guinea Bissau

Nigeria’s Super Eagles are through to the last of 16 of the ongoing delayed 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire following a 1-0 win over Guinea Bissau in their final Group A match yesterday. Opa Sangante diverted Moses Simon’s dangerous cross into his own net to give Nigeria a first half lead in the 37th minute of the encounter.

Nigeria had a great chance to double their lead when Moses Simon was sent through on goal just two minutes into the second-half but goalkeeper Jonas Mendes did a great job in getting low to stop the winger. Seconds later, Mendes came rushing out to prevent Victor Osimhen from getting onto the ball and causing some trouble. Nigeria kept knocking at the door and shortly after Osimhen saw a difficult header just missed the target





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigeria to face Equatorial Guinea in historic AFCON clashThis Sunday's clash at the Alassane Quattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, marks a historic first-ever encounter between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea at the AFCON.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Nigeria draws 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea in AFCON 2023 openerThe Super Eagles of Nigeria started their AFCON 2023 campaign with a disappointing 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea in their group A match.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

AFCON: Nigeria vs Equatorial GuineaThe super Eagles on their Green jersey while Equatorial Guinea are on white for this game.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

2023 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off with Guinea Bissau vs Cote d’IvoireThe 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament begins with Guinea Bissau facing hosts Cote d’Ivoire in the opening match. Cote d’Ivoire will be playing their 100th AFCON game and aiming for a strong performance. They have previously won the tournament twice, in 1992 and 2015.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

We know how to cage Super Eagles, Guinea-Bissau boastsAfter a seven-day training session in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Super Eagles are expected to arrive in Lagos today and depart for the Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Coach Peseiro speaks on planned approach for Guinea-Bissau gameCoach Peseiro discusses his planned approach for the upcoming game against Guinea-Bissau and his friendship with Jose Mourinho.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »