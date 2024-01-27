Football Rivalry Between Nigeria and Cameroon Started 40 Years Ago, Says Paul Okoku

United States-based former Super Eagles player, Paul Okoku, has revealed that what is known today as football rivalry between Nigeria and the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon started 40 years ago, when they met in the final of the African Cup of Nations. Like the situation at Egypt 2019 AFCON, where the Super Eagles eliminated the Indomitable Lions 3-2 in the city of Alexandra, both teams will clash again tomorrow in Cote d’Ivoire in the round of 16.

Okoku went down memory lane, saying that resilience beyond rivalry between Nigeria and Cameroon in AFCON started in their time. “In the heart of Nigeria, where soccer is more than a sport, it is a legacy. I carry with me a story of determination, rivalry and the unyielding spirit of the Super Eagle





GuardianNigeria » / 🏆 1. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.