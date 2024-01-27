ICJ Rules Israel Must Prevent Genocidal Acts in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) yesterday ruled that Israel must take all measures to prevent genocidal acts in Gaza, but did not order an immediate halt to the war. Judges at the top United Nations court delivered an interim ruling in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

The International Court of Justice, also known as the World Court, located in The Hague, Netherlands, is the only international court that adjudicates on general disputes between nations, and gives advisory opinions on international legal issues. Article 94 establishes the duty of all United Nations members to comply with decisions of the court involving them. If they do not comply, the issue may be taken before the UN Security Council for enforcement. However, if the judgment is against one of the five permanent members of the Security Council or its allies, any resolution on enforcement could then be vetoed by that member. After yesterday’s ruling, the Palestinian foreign minister, Riyad al-Maliki, said the judges ruled “in favour of humanity and international law





LeadershipNGA » / 🏆 4. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

International Court of Justice Rules Israel Must Prevent Genocide Against Palestinians in GazaThe International Court of Justice has issued a ruling stating that Israel is obligated to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Germany Supports Israel and Rejects Accusation of GenocideGermany expressed its support for Israel and rejected the accusation of genocide brought against Israel before the International Court of Justice. Namibia criticized Germany for its support, reminding the country of its colonial past.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Supreme Court rules against Lagos State government's control of inland waterwaysThe Supreme Court has ruled that the Lagos State government cannot control Nigeria's inland waterways, stating that it is the sole responsibility of the central government. This decision overturns the state government's 15-year control through levying and licensing operators in the sector.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

International Court of Justice Rules Israel Must Prevent Genocide Against Palestinians in GazaThe International Court of Justice has issued a ruling stating that Israel is obligated to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, in accordance with the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Protecting Your Child's Vision: Preventing MyopiaDiscover how outdoor activities can help prevent or decrease the risk of myopia in children. Learn about the causes and correction methods for myopia.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »