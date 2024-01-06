Nigerian Minister Accused of Transferring Public Funds to Private Account

Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009 says, “Any officer who pays public money into a private account is deemed to have done so with fraudulent intention.”which shows that she requested the Accountant General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Madein, to transfer public fund – N585.2 million – into a private account of an official in her ministry. The transfer contravenes various sections of Nigeria’s Financial Regulations 2009, which are meant to prevent fraud and other forms of corruption.

According to the minister’s memo, the fund in question was transferred from the National Social Investment office account and is meant for disbursement to vulnerable people in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Lagos, and Ogun states, under the federal government poverty intervention project called Grants for Vulnerable Groups. Mrs Edu said in the memo that the official, Bridget Oniyelu, whose private account with the United Bank of Africa the N585.2 million was paid into, is the project accountant. The minister said in the memo that N21





PremiumTimesng » / 🏆 3. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Minister clarifies budget allocation for Nigerian Trade Office in GenevaThe Minister of Trade, Industry and Investments, Doris Uzoka-Anite, clarified that the N1.6 billion allocated in the budget is for the maintenance of the Nigerian Trade Office in Geneva, not for a foreign trip. Hello headtopics.com webmaster, Thanks for the well-researched and well-written post!

Source: PremiumTimesng - 🏆 3. / 78 Read more »

Private jet carrying Nigerian Minister of Power breached aviation regulationsThe Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed in a preliminary report that a private jet carrying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, breached the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations. The operator of the jet, Flints Aero Services Limited, acted beyond its approved permissions by carrying passengers despite restrictions. The NSIB stressed the need for adherence to regulations and experience in night-time flight operations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Private jet carrying Nigerian Minister of Power breached aviation regulationsThe Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) disclosed in a preliminary report that a private jet carrying the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, breached the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) regulations. The operator of the jet, Flints Aero Services Limited, acted beyond its approved permissions by carrying passengers despite restrictions. The NSIB stressed the need for adherence to regulations and experience in night-time flight operations.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigerian Leaders Pledge to Make Nigeria Peaceful and Prosperous in 2024President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors, political parties, and other leaders have pledged to play their roles in making Nigeria more peaceful and prosperous in 2024. They have enumerated the policies and programs implemented in the previous year to set the country on the path of development. Tinubu and the president have expressed their commitment to address the challenges and revamp the economy.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Aviation Minister Replaces Sacked Directors in Nigeria's Aviation SectorThe minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has replaced all the sacked directors in Nigeria's aviation sector. The appointment of 46 new directors is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Nigeria Police Council Sets Up Committee for Comprehensive Police ReformsPresident Bola Tinubu, as chair of the Nigeria Police Council (NPC), has established a constitutional review committee to carry out comprehensive police reforms. The committee aims to address the shortcomings in the 1999 Constitution that hinder police reforms and strengthen the police through improved coordination, technology, and resources. The committee's objective is to bring about meaningful reforms and shape a new Nigeria police. Key members of the committee include the National Security Adviser, Minister of Police Affairs, Chairman of the Police Service Commission, and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »