Former KASCO MD granted bail over alleged N4bn diversion

A Kano State High Court on Thursday granted bail to the former Managing Director of Kano State Agricultural Supply Company, KASCO, standing trial over the alleged diversion of N4bn, Bala Inuwa Muhammad and two others. The court presided over by Justice Hafsat Yahaya Sani granted the trio a bail of N500m and two sureties who are expected to be people with up-to-date tax clearance.

Recall the former Managing Director of KASCO, Bala Inuwa Muhammad is accused of diverting over N4bn together with Bala Inuwa Muhammad Junior and Incorporated Trustees of the Association of Compassionate Friends. The charges were filed against them by the office of the state’s Attorney-General, following investigations by the Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC). The PCACC disclosed that its investigations revealed that the defendants diverted over N4 billion from the account of the state’s agricultural supply company into personal account





vanguardngrnews » / 🏆 5. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kano Assembly Approves Yusuf’s N4bn Loan RequestThe Kano State House of Assembly has approved Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf’s request to access a loan of N4 billion from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), for the

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

NNPP Rejects Appeal Court Judgement on Kano State GovernorThe New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has rejected the Appeal Court Judgement sacking Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir, describing it as a miscarriage of justice.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 75 Read more »

Civil Society Groups Express Shock Over Appeal Court's Judgement on Kano State Gubernatorial ElectionsTwenty-six civil society groups criticize the recent judgement on the Kano State gubernatorial elections, stating that it confirms justice in Nigeria is now available to the highest bidder. The groups highlight inconsistencies and contradictions in the judgement.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Kano State Governor Dismissed, Plans to Appeal at Supreme CourtKano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been dismissed from office and plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided his election as governor, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw his certificate of return. Despite this setback, Yusuf remains optimistic and assures his supporters that their mandate will be preserved and protected.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Protest Planned in Kano State Following Court RulingThe state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, announced a planned protest in Kano State in response to a court ruling. The protest aims to shut down the state and may result in violence. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity to the police.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69 Read more »

Court remands ex-KASCO MD, 2 others for alleged N4bn fraudThe Latest news in Nigeria and world news. The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper brings you the latest headlines, opinions, political news, business reports and international news.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »