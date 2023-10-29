Kano Assembly Approves Yusuf’s N4bn Loan Request

The approval followed the adoption of a motion by Leader of the House, Lawan Hussaini (NNPP- Dala) at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Hussaini said that the loan has a single-digit interest and therefore not harmful to the economy of the state.The Tiga Independent Power Plant project was initiated by the administration of the former Gov. Rabi’u Kwankwaso, to generate 35MW, using Challawa and Tiga dams.Kabir-Yusuf had sent a letter of request to the house seeking for its approval which was read by the Speaker, Ismail Falgore at plenary.

The governor said the loan would be used for the completion of the project aimed at boosting the economy of the state through reviving industries, irrigation farming and powering street lights around the city. (NAN)

