Protest Planned in Kano State Following Court Ruling

The state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, said the plan is to enter the streets in form of a protest to the court’s ruling with the intention of shutting down the State in an action that may result in violence. He urged residents to be law abiding and report any suspicious movement, person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or police emergency phone numbers.

The commissioner, in a statement by the police spokesman, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, revealed that the party supporters were using unconventional media platforms to mobilise people for the riot. The Court of Appeal in Abuja had on Friday upheld the nullification of the election of Governor Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) by the state election petition tribunal. The State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had, in its judgment of September 20 declared Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the duly elected governor of Kano stat





TheNationNews » / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NNPP Rejects Appeal Court Judgement on Kano State GovernorThe New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, has rejected the Appeal Court Judgement sacking Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir, describing it as a miscarriage of justice.

Source: vanguardngrnews - 🏆 5. / 74,62 Read more »

Civil Society Groups Express Shock Over Appeal Court's Judgement on Kano State Gubernatorial ElectionsTwenty-six civil society groups criticize the recent judgement on the Kano State gubernatorial elections, stating that it confirms justice in Nigeria is now available to the highest bidder. The groups highlight inconsistencies and contradictions in the judgement.

Source: GuardianNigeria - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »

Kano State Governor Dismissed, Plans to Appeal at Supreme CourtKano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has been dismissed from office and plans to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court. The Court of Appeal in Abuja has voided his election as governor, ordering the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw his certificate of return. Despite this setback, Yusuf remains optimistic and assures his supporters that their mandate will be preserved and protected.

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Demolition: Court warns Kano commissioner for disobeying court orderThe Nation Newspaper Demolition: Court warns Kano commissioner for disobeying court order

Source: TheNationNews - 🏆 6. / 69,16 Read more »

Rotary Club, Access Bank Donate Water Facility To Kano SchoolRotary Club of Kano in collaboration with Access Bank Retail Team Kano 1, has donated a water system facility to Kano Capital Girls College, Kano State.

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »

Kano Guber: Don't Intimidate Appeal Court Justices, APC Youths Tell NNPPAn All Progressives Congress (APC) youth group, Progressives League of Youth Voters, has cautioned leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and their

Source: LeadershipNGA - 🏆 4. / 77 Read more »