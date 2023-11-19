Civil Society Groups Express Shock Over Appeal Court's Judgement on Kano State Gubernatorial Elections

Twenty-six civil society groups under the auspices of Eye on the Judiciary Coalition(EJC) have responded to the Appeal Court’s recent judgement on the Kano State gubernatorial elections. In a recent meeting in Lafia, Nasarawa state, the group expressed shock as it described the judgement as a clear confirmation that justice in Nigeria is now available to the highest bidder.

The group further stated that a careful review of the judgement will reveal many inconsistencies and contradictions which point to partisanship and compromise





