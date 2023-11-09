The Trials and Tribulations of Excellence

You will only have a testimony of the exploits of excellence if you will not be afraid to go through trials and tribulations. Another very trying aspect of excellence is that in most cases, excellence would take you through the path of trials and tribulations. People of excellence are often misunderstood, leading to a lot of trials, attacks and tribulations in general. My own story in Ukraine attests to this truth.

As a black man pastoring a church of 99 per cent white Europeans, I have had to endure a lot of misunderstandings and trials. Another thing that excellence would require of you is the ability to endure. For you to attain excellence in anything, you need stamina to keep on going. This is because excellence is not attained overnight. True excellence takes time. It takes perseverance. True excellence takes endurance. For true excellence, you need some stamina. I remember when I just arrived in the former USSR to study journalism, a general requirement for students those days was that they must first study the Russian language in their first year





