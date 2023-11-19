ASUU, CONUA commend FG for cancelling deduction from universities' revenue

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Congress of Nigerian University Academics (CONUA) have commended the Federal Government for cancelling the deduction of 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of Federal universities. In separate chats with The Guardian, both unions applauded President Bola Tinubu for toeing the path of peace. The ASUU Chairman, Nasarawa State University, Keffi chapter, Prof.

Samuel Alu, described it as “one of the best decisions taken by this administration in recent times.” Alu, therefore, asked the government to revisit the Nimi Briggs committee recommendations of the ASUU-FGN renegotiatio





Federal Government suspends planned deduction from IGR of federal universitiesThe Federal Government has announced the suspension of the planned deduction of 40 per cent from the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of federal universities. The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, who represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the 75th Anniversary and 2023 Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, held at the International Conference Centre, disclosed that the Ministry of Finance has been directed to ensure that the policy does not come into effect. Tinubu reiterated the commitment of his administration to the education sector in line with the 2030 education agenda of the government and African Union goal 2063. He said: “We know that this law was enacted in 2020 and the circular was issued in 2021, but this is not a good time for such a policy

