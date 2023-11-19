Africa participates in historic Lord Mayor's Show in London

In a dazzling display of cultural splendour and international camaraderie, the Grand Procession of the Lord Mayor's Show unfolded on the streets of London, marking a historic moment with the participation of Africa for the first time in 805 years. The magnificent occasion marked the induction of the newly-appointed Lord Mayor, Michael Mainelli, through a spectacular parade.
In a strategic move to foster global exchange, the procession welcomed the participation of countries outside the UK, including China, Italy, Hong Kong, Switzerland, and Nigeria represented by Lagos State. The joint delegation from the state & EnterpriseNGR was led by the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide SanwoOlu, and co-chaired by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, who serves as the Chairman of EnterpriseNGR and Coronation Group Limited. Coronation Group – Africa’s investment management powerhouse - proudly took the centre stage as lead sponsors, underscoring its commitment to supporting platforms that bridge cultures and foster global collaboratio
