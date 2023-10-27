ASUU members protest kidnapping of members, students in Nasarawa

DAILY POST recalls that some lecturers and students were recently abducted by gunmen and later released. The protesters carried placards with different inscriptions, such as “Gov. A A Sule save us from terrorists,” “Save lives of university lecturers. Overhaul the security apparatus in Keffi for us to be secured” and “The lives of lecturers matter. Let the lecturers breathe,” amongst others. Addressing newsmen shortly after the protest, the ASUU National President, Prof.

Emmanuel Osodeke, condemned the spate of kidnapping in the institution. Osodeke described the phenomenon as worrisome and called on the relevant authorities to put necessary measures in place to avert future occurrences. He commended the university ASUU for organising the protest, which, he said, was necessary to notify the relevant authorities about the displeasure of the union over the incidents.

